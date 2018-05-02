ABVP demands no police verification norm for new lawyers becoming Bar Council members

Nagpur: A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met Adv Parijat Pande, member of Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa and urged him to remove the procedure of police verification, before enrolling new lawyers as members of the Bar Council.

ABVP said that the new lawyers faced several problems in completing the police verification process.

They are likely to face problems in raising voice against anti-social elements. Nagpur Unit General Secretary of ABVP Amit Patel along with several students of law colleges in the city discussed the issue with Adv Pande.