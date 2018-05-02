Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 13th, 2019

ABVP demands no police verification norm for new lawyers becoming Bar Council members

Nagpur: A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met Adv Parijat Pande, member of Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa and urged him to remove the procedure of police verification, before enrolling new lawyers as members of the Bar Council.

ABVP said that the new lawyers faced several problems in completing the police verification process.

They are likely to face problems in raising voice against anti-social elements. Nagpur Unit General Secretary of ABVP Amit Patel along with several students of law colleges in the city discussed the issue with Adv Pande.

Happening Nagpur
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Street plays at Futala appeal for saving Bharatvan
Street plays at Futala appeal for saving Bharatvan
Nagpur Crime News
Two goons torch woman’s car in Nandanvan
Two goons torch woman’s car in Nandanvan
Youth kills old friend over pending debt in MIDC
Youth kills old friend over pending debt in MIDC
Maharashtra News
माझं स्वप्न खरं झालं !
माझं स्वप्न खरं झालं !
अखेर ‘सातारचा सलमान’च्या 2 नायिका आल्या समोर
अखेर ‘सातारचा सलमान’च्या 2 नायिका आल्या समोर
Hindi News
गोंदिया: किसी कांग्रेसी नेता के पार्टी छोड़ने से कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता
गोंदिया: किसी कांग्रेसी नेता के पार्टी छोड़ने से कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता
नए वकीलों को बार कौंसिल में रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए पुलिस सत्यापन प्रक्रिया को हटाया जाए- एबीवीपी
नए वकीलों को बार कौंसिल में रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए पुलिस सत्यापन प्रक्रिया को हटाया जाए- एबीवीपी
Trending News
Video : Navegaon Khairi dam in Pench brims up, 10 gates opened
Video : Navegaon Khairi dam in Pench brims up, 10 gates opened
Bachpan Play School Horror : Following CP’s intervention FIR filed after 10 days, cops to seize CCTV
Bachpan Play School Horror : Following CP’s intervention FIR filed after 10 days, cops to seize CCTV
Featured News
Boat capsizes during Ganpati Visarjan in Bhopal, 11 dead
Boat capsizes during Ganpati Visarjan in Bhopal, 11 dead
‘Weeping’ Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road exposes shabby NHAI work
‘Weeping’ Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road exposes shabby NHAI work
Trending In Nagpur
Rural cops bust illegal liquor brewing den
Rural cops bust illegal liquor brewing den
ABVP demands no police verification norm for new lawyers becoming Bar Council members
ABVP demands no police verification norm for new lawyers becoming Bar Council members
Video : Navegaon Khairi dam in Pench brims up, 10 gates opened
Video : Navegaon Khairi dam in Pench brims up, 10 gates opened
Bus operators in city evince keen interest to convert diesel vehicles into CNG
Bus operators in city evince keen interest to convert diesel vehicles into CNG
नए वकीलों को बार कौंसिल में रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए पुलिस सत्यापन प्रक्रिया को हटाया जाए- एबीवीपी
नए वकीलों को बार कौंसिल में रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए पुलिस सत्यापन प्रक्रिया को हटाया जाए- एबीवीपी
NMC employees stage agitation, demand 7th Pay Commission
NMC employees stage agitation, demand 7th Pay Commission
7वां वेतनमान के लिए मनपा कर्मियों का सामूहिक आंदोलन
7वां वेतनमान के लिए मनपा कर्मियों का सामूहिक आंदोलन
भारी वर्षा ने ढहा दिया ट्रांसफार्मर की सुरक्षा दीवार
भारी वर्षा ने ढहा दिया ट्रांसफार्मर की सुरक्षा दीवार
बीना व भानेगावचे पुनर्वसन वेकोलि करणार शासनाचे परिपत्रक जारी
बीना व भानेगावचे पुनर्वसन वेकोलि करणार शासनाचे परिपत्रक जारी
Mankapur cops arrest 3 chain snatchers
Mankapur cops arrest 3 chain snatchers
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145