ABP Majhaheld its annual “MajhaVighnaharta Awards” felicitating real life heroes

Mumbai: Continuing its tradition to acknowledge the selfless work of real life heroes during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, ABP Majha held the ‘MajhaVighnaharta Awards’ again in 2021. These awards were first conceptualised in 2019 to honour the brave and selfless work of people who helped their fellow citizens during the floods in Sangli.This year’s award ceremony was held on 17th September from 4pm-6pm at the JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar and televised at 8pm.

The focus of this year’s event was to recognise and honour the bravery and dedication of those who demonstrated incredible courage in the face of adversity during the recent Konkan floods. ABP Majha’s long-standing commitment to highlighting these real-life heroes’ bravery and dedication reflects our belief in honouring and acknowledging selfless contribution to humanity.The ‘BappaMajhaDukhhartaBalkancha’ programming continues to present such stories of valour from individuals who have battled against the odds to display the qualities associated with a real life ‘Vighnaharta’ (remover of obstacles).This year, the ‘BappaMajhaDukhhartaBalkancha’ was designed to address the issues that children confronted after losing a parent due to COVID. Through a 17-day television campaign, the drive raised funds for this cause.

This year’s prestigious awards were graced by several prominent figures from Maharashtra’s political and film landscape, who presided over the event as Chief Guests. The Chief Guests for this year’s event included two Cabinet Ministers (Government of Maharashtra) -Mr. Jitendra Awhad and Mr. Eknath Shinde,Bandra’sMLA- Mr. Ashish Shelar, Chairman of Shri Siddhivinayak Trust- Mr. Aadesh Bandekar and a Marathi TV celebrity- Mrs. NiveditaSaraf.

Speaking about the importance and impact of conducting such events, Mr. Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said,“The demonstration of selfless courage, grit and determination to help save lives of others is a clear indication of following the virtues of selfless love and devotion embodied by Lord Ganesha. ABP Majha is proud to have associated with showcasing and honouring such heroes who continue to reaffirm our collective faith in humanity. ABP Majha’s idea behind such programming during the pandemic re-emphasises our commitment towards uplifting and promoting positive virtues to our viewers.”

Sharing his views on the event, Mr. Eknath Shinde, Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works, Government of Maharashtrasaid,“It was an honour to be a part of such an important occasion. Even though no amount of words or gestures can adequately express our gratitude for our brave hearts’ selflessness, ABP Majha’s considerate gesture has undoubtedly been a wonderful method of letting them know that we appreciate their courage and dedication. I’d want to express my gratitude to ABP Majha for hosting this event and inviting me to be the Chief Guest to honour our heroes”

About ABP Network

An innovative media and content creation company, ABP Network is a credible voice in the broadcast & digital sphere, with a multi-language portfolio of news channels reaching 535 million individuals in India. ABP Studios, which comes under the purview of ABP Creations – the content innovation arm of the network – creates, produces, and licenses original, path-breaking content outside of news. ABP Network is a group entity of ABP, which was incorporated almost 100 years ago and continues to reign as a leading media company.