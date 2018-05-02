Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Aug 14th, 2019
National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Abhinandan to be awarded Vir Chakra on I-Day

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot captured by Pakistan, to be awarded gallantry medal Vir Chakra on Independence Day for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight over the Line of Control on February 27.

Varthaman, then 35, scripted military aviation history by downing an F-16, seconds before his own MiG-21 Bison was hit by a missile forcing him to eject.

Experts hailed it as the first ever kill of an F-16 by a MiG-21 Bison, fighter jets of two different generations.

Varthaman was captured after he bailed out of his aircraft, but Pakistan returned him to India on March 1 after holding him captive for almost 60 hours.

The February 27 dogfight took place a day after the Mirage-2000s struck targets in Balakot in response to the Pulwama suicide attack in Kashmir in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force men were killed on February 14.

Vir Chakra is Indias third-highest wartime gallantry award, after the Param Vir Chakra and the Maha Vir Chakra.

Happening Nagpur
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare
Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare
Nagpur Crime News
Demoralization, harassment on duty taking toll on junior cops in Nagpur
Demoralization, harassment on duty taking toll on junior cops in Nagpur
Furious men kill youth over rash driving in Shanti Nagar
Furious men kill youth over rash driving in Shanti Nagar
Maharashtra News
कलम ३७० रद्द झाल्याने स्वातंत्र्याला विशेष महत्त्व: गडकरी
कलम ३७० रद्द झाल्याने स्वातंत्र्याला विशेष महत्त्व: गडकरी
सनी देओल यांनी घेतली नागपुरात गडकरींची भेट
सनी देओल यांनी घेतली नागपुरात गडकरींची भेट
Hindi News
एनआईटी को बर्खास्त करने के निर्णय को मिली मंत्रिमंडल की मंजूरी
एनआईटी को बर्खास्त करने के निर्णय को मिली मंत्रिमंडल की मंजूरी
स्वच्छता शुल्क रद्द करने हेतु आयुक्त को निवेदन
स्वच्छता शुल्क रद्द करने हेतु आयुक्त को निवेदन
Trending News
Demoralization, harassment on duty taking toll on junior cops in Nagpur
Demoralization, harassment on duty taking toll on junior cops in Nagpur
IndiGo Nagpur-Delhi flight with Nitin Gadkari on-board develops serious snag; grounded
IndiGo Nagpur-Delhi flight with Nitin Gadkari on-board develops serious snag; grounded
Featured News
Sunny Deol Chants ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ In A Patriotic Speech In Nagpur
Sunny Deol Chants ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ In A Patriotic Speech In Nagpur
Friends’ owner granted bail, staff to face severe charges
Friends’ owner granted bail, staff to face severe charges
Trending In Nagpur
कलम ३७० रद्द झाल्याने स्वातंत्र्याला विशेष महत्त्व: गडकरी
कलम ३७० रद्द झाल्याने स्वातंत्र्याला विशेष महत्त्व: गडकरी
Sunny Deol Chants ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ In A Patriotic Speech In Nagpur
Sunny Deol Chants ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ In A Patriotic Speech In Nagpur
सनी देओल यांनी घेतली नागपुरात गडकरींची भेट
सनी देओल यांनी घेतली नागपुरात गडकरींची भेट
Little threads of colours shows entire India stands with our brave soldiers.
Little threads of colours shows entire India stands with our brave soldiers.
‘महापौर चषक’ वंदे मातरम् समूहगान स्पर्धेची अंतिम फेरी आज
‘महापौर चषक’ वंदे मातरम् समूहगान स्पर्धेची अंतिम फेरी आज
महावितरणच्या प्रादेशिक संचालकांचे स्पष्ट निर्देश
महावितरणच्या प्रादेशिक संचालकांचे स्पष्ट निर्देश
Cabinet approves decision to disolve NIT
Cabinet approves decision to disolve NIT
Demoralization, harassment on duty taking toll on junior cops in Nagpur
Demoralization, harassment on duty taking toll on junior cops in Nagpur
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Maha Metro’s Sub-Station (First TTMC Building) Inaugurated Today
Maha Metro’s Sub-Station (First TTMC Building) Inaugurated Today
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145