Aapli Bus collides with 3 vehicles after brake failure in Nagpur

Nagpur: A major tragedy was averted as an Aapli Bus of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) travelling from Sitabuldi to Khaparkheda collided with three vehicles on Friday afternoon following sudden brake failure causing damage to a car, a small goods vehicle, and a truck. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Friday on the main road at Khaparkheda.

The Aapli Bus (MH-31/CA- 6213), carrying passengers, had departed from Mor Bhavan, Nagpur, and reached Khaparkheda. It halted near the Saudamini Gate of the local power plant. After some passengers disembarked, the bus moved forward toward the railway crossing. As the gate was closed, a queue of vehicles had formed on the road. It was at this moment that the bus’s brakes failed. Driver Hari Chavre, a resident of Gangabai Ghat, Nagpur, was unable to stop the vehicle. Consequently, the bus first rammed into a small goods vehicle (Bolero, MH- 40/CD-2636), then a car (Baleno, MH-31/FA-7828), and finally a truck (MH-40/CM- 7868).

Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident. Upon receiving information, the police inspected the site and assessed the damaged vehicles. Akshay Bhujade, driver of the Bolero and a resident of Borgaon, filed a complaint at the Khaparkheda police station.

Both Akshay Bhujade and car driver Akshay Kekarwade, a resident of Dronacharya Nagar, Nagpur, have demanded compensation for the damages caused to their vehicles.

The bus was later taken to Khaparkheda Police Station for further investigation. The bus was being driven by Hari Chavre and the conductor on duty was Vaibhav Bhujade. The police are currently assessing the damage and conducting inquiries into the cause of the brake failure.