    Published On : Tue, Jun 30th, 2020
    Aamir Khan’s staff test Covid +ve

    Actor Aamir Khan tweeted to say that he was on his way to hospital to get his mother tested for the Coronavirus.
    He said a few members of his staff had tested positive for the virus and had been quarantined at a BMC facility.

    He said his family had been tested and nobody had contracted the virus.

    “Right now I’m taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative,” Aamir wrote.

    He also thanked the BMC for their promptness in fumigating the building and the housing society and taking care of his staff. See his tweet alongside.

    Maharashtra recorded another massive surge of 5,257 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the States total case tally to 1,69,883. As the number of coronavirus cases has been increasing, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has identified 750 COVID-19 coronavirus containment zones.

