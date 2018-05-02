Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jul 23rd, 2019
‘A very special friend’ meets PM in Parliament

As the opposition cried itself hoarse and led to the Rajya Sabha being adjourned today over demands of a statement by PM Narendra Modi in Parliament on US President Donald Trump’s mediation comment, the PM posted two pictures on Instagram, an apparent indication of what he thought of the opposition’s demand.

“A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today,” the PM wrote, and posted this and another picture, without disclosing the identity of the baby.

Opposition leaders today staged a walk out in the Lok Sabha after they failed to get the Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to the statement of US President Trump that Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue”.

Raking up the issue, Congress and other opposition leaders demanded that Modi must make a statement and they were not satisfied with the government’s plan to field Externa;l Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make a statement on the issue.

Omar Abdullah gets it right when he reacted to the Instagram post, tweeting, “Cute pictures. While the oppostion parties yell themselves hoarse demanding the PM explain last night’s mediation brouhaha he lets them know what he thinks of their demand by putting pictures like these on his Instagram feed.”

