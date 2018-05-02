Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Jul 23rd, 2019

42nd AGM of GLMF Delhi Midtown Round Table 43 held at Gurgaon

Nagpur: GLMF Delhi Midtown Round Table 43 (DMRT 43) held its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with Delhi Midtown Ladies Circle 112 (DMLC 112) 11th Annual General Meeting on Friday, July 19, 2019 at ITC Fortune Select, Gurgoan.

The AGM showcased the work done during the entire year. Major highlights were the 726 cataract operations donated during the RTI week with an outlay of Rs. 13,06,800, inauguration of a 4 classroom block at Purkhas school with an outlay of Rs. 29,25,000, Cancer Awareness Drive, International Extension at Perth, celebration of landmark 1000th meet along with 43 years of DMRT 43, various other community service activities done during the year with an outlay of over Rs 5,00,000.

A lot of publicity for RTI (without of the box ideas) was also done throughout the year including partnership with NDTV and Disha TV for ad campaign, over 250 trucks carrying RTI brand for over 2 years, Trolleys at the airport carrying the Round Table India branding.

The Reins of GLMF DMRT 43 were taken over by Tr. Navdeep Garg as Chairman, a former resident of Nagpur. His Treasurer is Tr. Chetan Goyal also a former resident of Nagpur. Tr. Naveen Agarwal will be the Table Secretary. The new headboard of DMLC 112 consists of Cr. Neha Goyal as the Chairperson, Cr. Himanshi Bansal as the Vice Chairperson, Cr. Pragati Prakash as the Secretary and Cr. Shilpi Garg as the Treasurer.

Happening Nagpur
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
Nagpur Crime News
Man stab to death in Mangalwari Market, Crime Branch arrest 3 accused within few hours
Man stab to death in Mangalwari Market, Crime Branch arrest 3 accused within few hours
Ex-Amazon employee, housewife molested in Gittikhadan, Sakkardara
Ex-Amazon employee, housewife molested in Gittikhadan, Sakkardara
Maharashtra News
कार्बन उत्सर्जन रोखण्यासाठी संयुक्त रुपाने कार्य करण्याचा निश्चय
कार्बन उत्सर्जन रोखण्यासाठी संयुक्त रुपाने कार्य करण्याचा निश्चय
पंडित दिनदयाल योजनेचा लाभ प्रत्येक ग्राहककापर्यंत पोहोचवू:-जिल्हा पुरवठा अधिकारी भास्कर तायडे
पंडित दिनदयाल योजनेचा लाभ प्रत्येक ग्राहककापर्यंत पोहोचवू:-जिल्हा पुरवठा अधिकारी भास्कर तायडे
Hindi News
गोंदिया में चरम पर है नशे का कारोबार
गोंदिया में चरम पर है नशे का कारोबार
लापता भाइयों के शव मिले, तीन रिश्तेदार गिरफ्तार
लापता भाइयों के शव मिले, तीन रिश्तेदार गिरफ्तार
Trending News
Crime Crackdown : Maya gang mastermind, two aides arrested
Crime Crackdown : Maya gang mastermind, two aides arrested
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
Featured News
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
PM must tell India of meeting with Trump: Rahul
PM must tell India of meeting with Trump: Rahul
Trending In Nagpur
Man stab to death in Mangalwari Market, Crime Branch arrest 3 accused within few hours
Man stab to death in Mangalwari Market, Crime Branch arrest 3 accused within few hours
Maya Gang’s mastermind, aides will face MACOCA: Bharne
Maya Gang’s mastermind, aides will face MACOCA: Bharne
कार्बन उत्सर्जन रोखण्यासाठी संयुक्त रुपाने कार्य करण्याचा निश्चय
कार्बन उत्सर्जन रोखण्यासाठी संयुक्त रुपाने कार्य करण्याचा निश्चय
लापता भाइयों के शव मिले, तीन रिश्तेदार गिरफ्तार
लापता भाइयों के शव मिले, तीन रिश्तेदार गिरफ्तार
लोकमान्य टिळक यांच्या जयंती निमित्त्य जिल्हाधिकारी अश्विन मुदगल यांचेकडून अभिवादन
लोकमान्य टिळक यांच्या जयंती निमित्त्य जिल्हाधिकारी अश्विन मुदगल यांचेकडून अभिवादन
पंतप्रधान मोदी जी यांची डॉ विकास महात्में नी घेतली भेंट
पंतप्रधान मोदी जी यांची डॉ विकास महात्में नी घेतली भेंट
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
पश्चिम नागपुरातील अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
पश्चिम नागपुरातील अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
नासुप्र येथे बाळ गंगाधर टिळक यांची १६३वी जयंती साजरी
नासुप्र येथे बाळ गंगाधर टिळक यांची १६३वी जयंती साजरी
“Plan to demolish Yashwant Stadium and build a hi-tech market will be a terrible blunder”
“Plan to demolish Yashwant Stadium and build a hi-tech market will be a terrible blunder”
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145