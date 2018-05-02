42nd AGM of GLMF Delhi Midtown Round Table 43 held at Gurgaon

Nagpur: GLMF Delhi Midtown Round Table 43 (DMRT 43) held its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with Delhi Midtown Ladies Circle 112 (DMLC 112) 11th Annual General Meeting on Friday, July 19, 2019 at ITC Fortune Select, Gurgoan.

The AGM showcased the work done during the entire year. Major highlights were the 726 cataract operations donated during the RTI week with an outlay of Rs. 13,06,800, inauguration of a 4 classroom block at Purkhas school with an outlay of Rs. 29,25,000, Cancer Awareness Drive, International Extension at Perth, celebration of landmark 1000th meet along with 43 years of DMRT 43, various other community service activities done during the year with an outlay of over Rs 5,00,000.

A lot of publicity for RTI (without of the box ideas) was also done throughout the year including partnership with NDTV and Disha TV for ad campaign, over 250 trucks carrying RTI brand for over 2 years, Trolleys at the airport carrying the Round Table India branding.

The Reins of GLMF DMRT 43 were taken over by Tr. Navdeep Garg as Chairman, a former resident of Nagpur. His Treasurer is Tr. Chetan Goyal also a former resident of Nagpur. Tr. Naveen Agarwal will be the Table Secretary. The new headboard of DMLC 112 consists of Cr. Neha Goyal as the Chairperson, Cr. Himanshi Bansal as the Vice Chairperson, Cr. Pragati Prakash as the Secretary and Cr. Shilpi Garg as the Treasurer.