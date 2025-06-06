PM Modi inaugurates world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab River in J&K

Advertisement



New Delhi: : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, inaugurated the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge, as part of the Udhampur-Banihal railway project, which is a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity.

During the event, PM Modi also waved the Tiranga as he launched the Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir’s Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This new infrastructure will not only improve connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India but is also expected to drive growth in trade, tourism, and industrial development in the region.

Additionally, PM Modi inaugurated a Rs 46,000 crore project in the region and flagged off the Vande Bharat Express, which will reduce the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar to just 3 hours.

After landing at the Air Force Station in Udhampur, PM Modi flew to the Chenab bridge site to formally inaugurate the marvel. Modi also spoke with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh while viewing an exhibition on the USBRL project.

During the visit, PM Modi also interacted with engineers, workers, and officials who were involved in the execution of the ambitious project that connects Kashmir to the rest of India by rail.

Chenab bridge part of Rs 43,780 crore rail link

The world’s highest railway arch bridge is standing at 359 metres above the riverbed—35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

The USBRL project, built at an estimated cost of Rs 43,780 crore, features 36 tunnels stretching 119 km and 943 bridges, offering all-weather rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India. The completion of this mega project is seen as a turning point for regional development and national integration.

The Prime Minister said the link would “transform mobility, bring prosperity and improve the quality of life for the people of Kashmir.”

To ease movement in border regions, Modi also inaugurated multiple road and flyover projects. These include the Rafiabad-Kupwara road widening on NH-701, the Shopian bypass on NH-444, and flyovers at Sangrama and Bemina junctions in Srinagar.

PM Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express, connecting Katra and Srinagar. The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will operate four trips daily with two sets of trains. Train No. 26401 will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 8:10 AM and reach Srinagar by 11:08 AM, with a stop at Banihal at 9:58 AM.

In the return direction, Train No. 26402 will leave Srinagar at 2:00 PM and arrive in Katra at 4:48 PM, making a stop at Banihal at 3:10 PM. On the other hand, Train No. 26404 will leave Srinagar at 8:00 AM and reach Katra at 10:58 AM, halting at Banihal at 9:02 AM, while Train No. 26403 will depart from Katra at 2:55 PM, reaching Srinagar at 5:53 PM with a stop at Banihal at 4:40 PM. The trains will operate six days a week, except for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

