A Garden in Nagpur Vanished Into Thin Air!! Know The Mystery Behind a ₹5 Lakh Project

Nagpur : A puzzling case of a “missing garden” has surfaced in Verma Layout, West Nagpur, raising serious questions about planning, accountability, and the use of public funds. A public garden, officially shown as developed with an allocation of ₹5 lakh, does not exist on the ground today leaving behind an empty plot and many unanswered questions.

According to available records and signage at the site, funds were allotted during the tenure of former Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Sanchetti for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to develop a garden at this location. The project was meant to provide a green recreational space for local residents. However, residents say there is no trace of any such garden today no boundary, no landscaping, no infrastructure, and no maintenance.

The matter becomes more serious with a crucial detail: the land in question is already reserved for a fire station under Nagpur’s Development Plan. If the plot was never legally meant for a garden, how was the project approved in the first place? And if a garden was developed, as records suggest, how did it completely disappear?

Local citizens also claim that around 50 neem saplings were planted in the area as part of community efforts to create greenery. Today, those trees are also missing, adding to the mystery surrounding the site.

The incident raises many questions as , was the money spent without due diligence? Was the project only on paper? Or was a garden created and later removed without explanation? The team of Nagpur today covered a story on this interviewing independent journalist Anjaya Anparthi.

Vanshika Malviya

