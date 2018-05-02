976 fresh cases, 22 deaths mark a Wednesday in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Wednesday registered 976 novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases besides, 22 patients succumbing to the virus borne disease.

With the latest development the cumulative number have rose to 84,084, while the total of fatality moved to 2,704. From the total deaths 11,963 deaths from the city and 471 from rural and rest 270 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city are 9,775 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

Also 835 persons became free of the infection in the day taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 71,602 (including 39,853 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is 85.16%.





