92nd Birthday Celebrations of Lata Mangeshkar Was a Marathon Show-Dr S S Uttarwar

Sing on Musical Gp Nagpur has celebrated 92nd Birth Day of Legendary Singer LataMangeshkar By OrganisingLive Musical concert on Fb.Sing On Musical Gp has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show.

A N Sharma Director of Sing on Gp present 92 soul full songs of LataMangeshkar. It was aunique program by Sing On Musical Gpfor journey of sweet Songs. Dr Sanjay Uttarwar ,TusharRangari and his father ,Dr. Prashant Barve, KrantiBhagat, SeemaLuha, Anjali Wankhede, SunitaIngale, A K Gandhi, was the artists who were present in studio to encourage Mr A N Sharma and to give chorus.

A N Sharma is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe . Concept was of Meera Sharma, Coordinator was A N Sharma. Live streaming was from Sing on studio .

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program and extend their best wishes to Sing On Musical Group. He congratulate Sharma Couple for establishment of Nice musical studio with al latest facilities. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwaris having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and known as Voice of Mukesh in musical circles. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

Mr. A N Sharma presents 92 soulful songs back to back sung by LataMangeshkar. Some of the songs was.. A Malik TereBande hum…, AajaaaiBahar…, Aaja Re Pardesi…, AajkalPav Jami par…, Agar MuzseMohobbathai…, Ajib DSTAN HAI YE…, BedardiBalmatuzko…, BindiyaChamkegi…., DheereDheeremachal…, And many more 92 songs.

Viewers gave thanks A N Sharma and Meera Sharma for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. Sing on Musical gp will conduct various programs on line.

Vijay Puranik,Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, MrYoganandBopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. VarshaUttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. ManishaPuranik, Mr., Sanjivani Chaudhary, , Manish Mukkawar , HarshaliKherche, AashishTaywade and many more music lovers has joined program.

Program starts at 10 am comes to end at 7.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.