9-year-old boy injured in battery explosion at Saoner Railway Quarters, near Nagpur

Nagpur: In a distressing incident, a 9-year-old boy named Chirag Pravin Patil, residing in the Railway Quarters in Saoner, near Nagpur, sustained a severe injury after a battery exploded while he was playing on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Chirag was engrossed in his playtime activities, unaware of the impending danger. Suddenly, the battery he was handling exploded with great force, causing a significant injury to his left cheek.

Advertisement

Immediate action was taken, and Chirag was swiftly rushed to the nearby Primary Health Center in Saoner. Dr. Mayur Dongre promptly examined him, realizing the severity of the injury. Considering the critical condition, Dr. Dongre recommended that Chirag be transferred to a medical facility in Nagpur for further specialized treatment.

Coming to Chirag’s aid was social worker Hitesh Bansode, who provided valuable assistance during this challenging time. Together, they ensured Chirag’s smooth admission to the Trauma Center at the Medical Hospital, where he is being operated under critical condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement