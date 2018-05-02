Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Sep 21st, 2019

9 members of family hurl casteist slurs, thrash couple over property deal in Hingna

Nagpur: Nine members of a family picked up a quarrel with a couple over a property deal and hurled casteist abuses and also thrashed them severely in Hingna area on September 1. Cops, after a thorough investigation, booked the accused under relevant sections.

A resident of Mouza Dhamna, Linga, the complainant Vinod Dajiba Ambade (40) told police that one Devendra Turankar, cousin brother of one of the accused Raju Sambhaji Turankar, sold his house to him. Angry over the deal, the accused Raju Sambhaji Turankar, Shibha Raju Turankar, Nayan Raju Turankar, Rani Raju Turankar, Baby Khade, Praful Khade, Vaibhav Turankar, Ravi Turankar and Vijay Turankar, in connivance with each other, picked up a quarrel with Vinod and his wife. During the wordy duel, the nine accused hurled casteist slurs and also thrashed the husband-wife duo severely.

Hingna Assistant PSI Dhanorkar, based on Vinod’s complaint, booked all the accused under Sections 143, 147, 149, 427, 323, 504, 506 of the IPC read with Sections 3(1)(R)(S)(2), 3(2)(1) of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and started probe.

