Vidarbha Industries Association and Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management Nagpur jointly inaugurated the 9 days training program on Competency Building for Management Students.

Vidarbha Industries Association HRD Forum in association with RCOEM-QCFI-Centre of Human Excellence, Department of Management Technology, Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management inaugurated the nine days training program on “Competency Building for Management Students” pursing HR Specialization held on 29th June, 2021 on virtual platform.

Dr. Chandan Vichoray, Head DMT, RCOEM gave the opening remarks and welcomed all the Guests, Industry Associates, and Participants forinaugural ceremony. He cherished association of Department of Management Technology with VIA, Nagpur.

More than 58 Participants from Regional Labour Institute, Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management, Baburao Deshmukh College of Management, C.P & Berar College of Management, Punjabrao Deshmukh College of Management, Kamla Nehru College of Management, Govindrao Vanjari College of Management, Central Institute of Business Management, Ballarpur Institute of Technology College participated in the training Program.

Manish Aurangabadkar, Executive Director of Ankur Seeds Pvt Ltd. as Knowledge Partner for the event addressed the gathering. He expressed that Ankur Seeds Pvt Ltd is honored to contribute towards development of future generations.

Dr. Rajesh Pande, Principal of RCOEM, Chief Guest of the ceremony, appreciated VIA HRD Forum for arranging a need of the time training program. He stated “Economy is witnessing rapid change, present is the age of disruptions along with constraints of digital era. Industry is moving very fast towards VUCA World (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous), this results in need for future generations to upgrade and update. Thistraining program will enhance the preparedness of future HR professionals working in different sectors. The training is expected to enable participants learning by collaborating with industry experts”.

Suresh Rathi, President of VIA, Nagpur in his welcome address stated “VIA HRD Forum has taken this initiative in order to develop practical knowhow amongst students pursuing management degrees in HR Specialization. This novel initiative from VIA HRD Forum is to bring experts from Industry and Academia to train HR specialization students on Industry perspectives in human resource practices. He mentioned in his address this nine model practical- theory combination of training module will enable in competency building in students. He emphasized that managing human resource at workplace is most sensitive and crucial issue especially during this tough time of Pandemic”.

Among the invitees Vivek Shrouty, Secretary of QCFI, Nagpur Chapter and Dr. Rajiv Khaire, Dean Industry Institute Interaction Cell, RCOEM were also present.

Suresh Pandilwar, Co-Chairman, VIA HRD Forum proposed the Vote of Thanks. He expressed his gratitude towards organizing teams of VIA HRD Forum, Nagpur and RCOEM for making the inaugural ceremony a success. He expressed his gratitude towards knowledge partner Ankur Seeds Private Limited a renowned and top Agri-seeds supplier in India for sponsoring the program.

Event was followed by first session under training program with Tushar Kharalkar as a resource person. Dr. Pritam Bhadade, Coordinator, Center of Human Excellence, RCOEM, Dr. Kanak Wadhwani, Coordinator, Center of Human Excellence, RCOEM worked hard to make program a success. Neelam Bowade, Convener of VIA HRD Forum conducted the proceedings of inaugural session.