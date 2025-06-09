84-Year-Old Tree Transplanted Successfully in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a remarkable step toward environmental conservation and promoting a greener Nagpur, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has successfully transplanted an 84-year-old heritage tree using a state-of-the-art Tree Transplanter Machine. This pilot project marks a significant innovation in urban environmental practices.

The NMC’s Garden and Workshop Department carried out the transplant of the old peepal tree from Bhandewadi to a new location near Sheetla Mata Mandir, close to the Provident Fund office. The operation was conducted with precision and care to ensure no harm to the roots or trunk of the tree.

The transplantation was overseen by NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B., and Deputy Commissioner (Gardens) Ganesh Rathod. The machine, procured with a budget of ₹5.47 crore from the District Planning Fund, has also been registered with the Regional Transport Department and issued a vehicle number.

The need for transplantation arose due to the construction of a flyover by the National Highways Authority of India at Bhandewadi Chowk, where the 30-foot-tall peepal tree near Mukherjee Multispeciality Hospital was obstructing roadwork.

Using remote-operated technology, the Dakota-manufactured machine carefully uprooted and relocated the tree. This is only the second such machine in Maharashtra—the first being owned by the Thane Municipal Corporation. Prior to lifting, a large pit was dug using a JCB, and the machine, equipped with a 1,600-litre water tank, ensured continuous hydration of the tree’s roots during the process.

This initiative is expected to play a crucial role in relocating trees that are hindering infrastructure and development projects in the city. Present at the site were Assistant Commissioner (Nehru Nagar Zone) Sonam Deshmukh, Executive Engineer Rajesh Gurmule, Ujwal Lanjewar, Garden Superintendent Amol Chaurapagar, and other officials.

The success of this transplant not only saves a heritage tree but also sets an example for balancing urban development with environmental responsibility.

