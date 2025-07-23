8-Hour Shutdown of GH-Kanhan feeder…

Advertisement



Nagpur,: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has scheduled a planned shutdown of 8 hours on the GH-Kanhan 900 mm diameter feeder main on July 25, 2025 (Friday) from 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM to undertake integration work (900 × 900 mm I/C) of the old feeder with the new Amrut Feeder.

Affected Areas:

Bezanbagh Command Area (CA): Juna Jaripatka, CMPDI Road, Dayalu Nagar, Bank Colony, Varphakad Area, Bezanbagh, Bhandar Mohalla, Gondmohalla, Nazul Layout, Lumbini Nagar, Mecosabagh

NMC urges citizens from these areas to store adequate water in advance and cooperate with the civic body during this period. Water supply is expected to be restored gradually after the completion of the shutdown work.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.