74th Independence Day Celebrations at Delhi Public School, MIHAN, Nagpur for Grade – III to V

On this occasion , the national flag was unfurled on Delhi Public School, MIHAN, Nagpur campus . It was a day of pride for each and every member of the DPS family as they celebrated the 74th Independence day. A wonderful virtual show was put up after the flag hoisting programme.

The programme began with a wonderful patriotic speech by Aryan Dwiwedi. He briefed everyone about the importance of Independence Day. This was followed by a patriotic song with body percussion “Challa” which enhanced the spirit of patriotism*. Later a wonderful Powerpoint Presentation was showcased which highlighted many amazing facts about our country. An amazing poem was recited by Sudiksha Joshi .

The budding dancers of DPS MIHAN gave a scintillating patriotic fusion dance performance. A young budding Sand Artist of our school Mr.Aditya Gosatvar. presented his sand art in his unique style. The children and the teachers were applauded for their untiring efforts in making the programme successful.