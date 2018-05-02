Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jun 16th, 2020

    73-yr old woman commits suicide at her Pratap Nagar flat

    Nagpur: A 73-year old woman committed suicide at her apartment flat in Pratap Nagar area here on Monday night. The reason behind the old woman ending her life could not be ascertained so far.

    The deceased has been identified as Anuprita Prakash Rajhans, resident of Flat No. S/16, Third Floor, Shivanand Apartment, Pratap Nagar.

    On Monday, around 10 pm, Anuprita ended her life by hanging to the ceiling fan with the help of a bedsheet in her bedroom. The exact reason behind Anuprita taking the extreme step could not be ascertained so far.

    Pratap Nagar police constable Ashok, based on information provided by Ashish Vinaykumar Dange (47), resident of 130, Indraprastha Housing Society, registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter thoroughly.

