72-Hour Strike by MahaVitaran Employees Begins; Power Supply May Face Disruptions Across Maharashtra

Mumbai: Power consumers in Maharashtra are facing potential disruptions as seven employee unions of MahaVitaran have called a three-day strike from October 9 to 11, 2025. The strike has been announced in protest against proposed privatization and organizational restructuring, raising concerns about the state’s electricity supply.

Reason Behind the Strike

The employees’ protest primarily targets the privatization and restructuring of the state electricity distribution company. On October 6, during discussions with Additional Chief Secretary Abha Shukla and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra, the administration had clarified that there are no active proposals for privatization. Despite this, the unions have decided to continue with the strike.

The unions allege that 329 substations are being privatized, although the management has denied these claims, asserting that control over these centers remains with MahaVitaran.

MahaVitaran’s Emergency Preparations

To ensure minimal disruption during the strike, MahaVitaran has stepped up its contingency plans:

All leaves cancelled and employees instructed to report for duty.

and employees instructed to report for duty. Control rooms activated at headquarters and regional offices, monitoring power supply hourly .

at headquarters and regional offices, monitoring power supply . Non-striking staff, contract workers, and external resources have been mobilized to maintain electricity distribution.

Impact on Consumers

Disruptions in power supply during the strike could affect households, agriculture, industries, and hospitals. Water supply, cold storage facilities, and transport services may also face challenges. However, MahaVitaran has stated that essential services will receive priority power supply through backfeed arrangements.

MESMA Invoked

Since electricity is an essential service, the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) has been invoked, rendering the strike illegal. Employees participating in the strike risk disciplinary action, while new and contract workers may have their services terminated. The management has also promised regular meetings every fourth Monday to improve dialogue with employees.

Appeal to Consumers

MahaVitaran has urged citizens not to believe rumors, remain patient, and cooperate during this period. Customers can report complaints via the 24-hour toll-free numbers:

1912

1800-212-3435

1800-233-3435

Officials have assured that all complaints will be addressed promptly.