71ST Republic Day celebration a umang sub area

India’s 71st Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and fanfare at UMANG Sub Area. The commemorative ceremony of unfurling the National Flag was held at the Sub Area Headquarter at AFI Building in Civil Lines. Major General Rajesh Kundra, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding of the formation, unfurled the tricolour in presence of all ranks and civilian employees of the UMANG family.

Addressing all Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks, Major General Kundra exhorted one and all to continue to serve with sincerity and dedication to uphold the rich values and traditions of our great Army. He said that it was the duty of each and everyone to live up to the faith reposed by the country in the organization. On the occasion, all ranks pledged to re-dedicate themselves in service of the motherland.

It is also a matter of great pride for the UMANG Sub Area that the General Officer Commanding, Major General Rajesh Kundra, has been awarded with the ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ (AVSM) for his outstanding contribution and untiring efforts in moving the headquarter from Mumbai and establishing it and making it operational at Nagpur in record time.

On the auspicious occasion, the iconic Sitabuldi Fort, a symbol of the heritage of Nagpur and its vast history, was kept open to general public. In all thirty four thousand people visited the Fort during the day.