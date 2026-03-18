6-year-old boy falls into sewage pit, dies in tragic incident in Nagpur’s Wathoda

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Nagpur: In a heart-wrenching incident that has left a family shattered, a six-year-old boy lost his life after accidentally falling into an open sewage pit in the Wathoda area on Tuesday afternoon, a tragedy that has once again raised serious concerns over safety and negligence in residential areas.

The deceased, Danish Fayyaz Ansari (6), a resident of Sharda Nagar, was playing near his house around 3.30 pm when the horrific accident occurred. According to police, the sewage pit, reportedly dug by a neighbour for drainage work, had been left open and unprotected, turning into a deadly trap for the unsuspecting child.

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Unaware of the danger, Danish slipped and fell into the pit. His family members, on hearing cries and commotion, rushed to the spot and pulled him out in a desperate attempt to save his life. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital at Dighori Chowk and later shifted to another hospital in Sakkardara as his condition worsened.

Despite frantic efforts by doctors at both hospitals, the young boy could not be saved. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment, plunging his family into unimaginable grief.

The child’s father, Fayyaz Jainul Ansari, later informed the police about the incident. Overcome with shock and sorrow, the family had initially taken the body home before authorities were alerted.

Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information and carried out a panchnama. The body has been sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem procedures.

An Accidental Death Report has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. A forensic team has been called to examine the site, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances and any possible negligence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Niketan Kadam also visited the spot and directed officials to conduct a thorough probe.

The tragic death of little Danish has not only left a family devastated but also exposed the deadly consequences of leaving hazardous worksites unsecured, a lapse that has now cost an innocent life.

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