Couple booked for Rs 37 lakh land fraud in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A couple has been booked by Tehsil Police for allegedly duping a Nagpur-based jeweller of Rs 37 lakh on the pretext of selling agricultural land in Kamptee.

The complainant, Manoj Subhashrao Ninave (50), a resident of Ashirwad Nagar, runs a jewellery shop named Manoj Ninave Jewellers in Sarafa Bazaar under the jurisdiction of Tehsil Police Station. The accused, identified as Dilip Narayan Ninave (48) and his wife Darshana Dilip Ninave (45), residents of Vinoba Bhave Nagar, were known to the complainant as they frequently visited his shop.

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According to police, between September 22, 2021, and April 7, 2025, the accused allegedly conspired to cheat the complainant by offering to sell their agricultural land located at Mouza Kamptee, bearing Survey No. 229 (area 0.71 hectare), claiming it was under financial liability and available at a lower price.

Gaining the complainant’s trust, the accused entered into a verbal agreement for the land deal, which was later formalised through an agreement executed on a Rs 500 stamp paper on April 7, 2025. Over time, the complainant paid a total amount of Rs 37 lakh to the accused.

However, despite repeated requests, the accused allegedly avoided executing the sale deed. When the complainant demanded a refund, the accused neither returned the money nor completed the registration process, thereby cheating him.

Based on the complaint and subsequent inquiry, Tehsil Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The offence has been registered by Police Sub-Inspector Sushant Bhagat, and further investigation is underway.

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