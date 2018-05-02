Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Dec 12th, 2019

6.5 tonnes of beef worth Rs 9.75 lakh seized in Old Kamptee

Nagpur: In yet another major crackdown, the special squad of DCP Zone 5 Neelotpal on Wednesday raided an illegal slaughter house at Kolsa Tal in Old Kamptee and seized a whopping 6.5 tonnes of beef worth Rs 9.75 lakh. Cops have also seized a truck and other materials collectively worth Rs 16.50 lakh. Two accused were nabbed during the raid, however, four others managed to escape.

The special squad comprising API Prashant D Annachatre, Constable Suraj Bharati, Mrudul Nagare, Vinod Sontakke, Chetan Jadhav, Prabhakar Mankar, Ravindra Raut received a tip off that massive quantity of beef is being loaded in a truck at Kolsa Tal based illegal slaughter house.

Acting on the tip-off, the special squad raided the place. On seeing the cops, the accused numbering 5-6 tried to escape. Though cops succeeded in arresting two of the accused four others managed to escape. During the raid, cops found that the beef is being loaded in a truck (MH/40/Y/0163). The beef weighing 6.5 tonnes worth Rs 9.75 lakh was seized and the truck worth Rs 16.50 lakh was also confiscated during the raid.

The names of the accused were given as Mohtashim Aalam Mukhtaar Ansari (35), a resident of Bhailine, near Ansari Hospital and Mohammad Irfan Abdul Sattar Qureshi (22), a resident of Bhajimandi.

