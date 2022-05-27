5-year jail for Director of Ashoka Safe Deposit Vault for duping investor in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Patil in Nagpur on Thursday sentenced Ramchandra Madari Katkamwar (76), Director of Ashoka Safe Deposit Vault Company Limited, to five years’ imprisonment after the charges of duping an investor of Rs 8 lakh were proved against him in the court.

According to prosecution, Suresh Bhagwantrao Kannav (60), a resident of 316, Civil Lines, near Bank of India, had invested Rs 4.10 lakh as fixed deposit at Katkamwar’s Ashoka Safe Deposit Vault Company Limited, Sitabuldi, between December 26, 1998 and December 21, 2001. Katkamwar had promised him to return Rs 8 lakh with interest on fixed deposits (FDs) after maturity. Even after maturity of the FDs, Katkamwar did not return the amount and duped him.