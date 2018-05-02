5 Ways Shower Bases Have Changed Over the Years and Why

In the last decade or so, modern shower designs have seen quite a significant change. As a matter of fact, showers have been trending as there are now more options than ever. And with spa-style amenities, showers have become like a private daily relaxation retreat for many, with all the space they could want to themselves.

This is especially true in shower base designs. Installing shower bases is quite easy and more affordable than tile floors whether you thinking about remodeling or making a new bathroom, or even giving it a bit of an upgrade.

Shower bases are also known as shower trays or shower pans. It is mainly used as a barrier between your shower and the rest of the bathroom floor.

In this article, we will show you how shower bases have changed over the last couple of years:

1. Design and Material

When it comes to materials, acrylic and fiberglass are two of the latest to be introduced, in spite of their steep price tags. Both of them are simple to install and continue to be favorites in conventional settings. Modern shower designs focus more on luxurious experiences. Because of this, tile or stone shower bases have garnered considerable popularity. Tiles are attractive as they compliment the rest of the bathroom’s appearance with its texture, which is why it’s such a hit these days.

2. Tile Shower Bases

Nowadays, the current trend for modern shower design is to showcase a more spa-like experience in showers, which can be accomplished by appropriate tile work.

Even without investing in high-quality fixtures, it’s still possible to create a trending modern shower design, as long as you’re creative in your use of tiles on both your bathroom walls and shower bases.

Every since waterproofing shower membrane technologies came into the picture, tiled shower floors have witnessed a great increase, especially with its intention of creating a flawless modern appearance that matches the rest of the bathroom.

3. Tub-to-Shower Conversions

The decline in the interest of traditional shower-tub combination is viewed as some of the best changes in shower bases over the years. Real estate professionals used to warn homeowners about giving away their property if they didn’t have a single bathtub in their houses.

But in the last 10 years or so, this preference has drifted in the direction of free-standing, space-saving showers. This means most homeowners are now switching their bathtubs over to enclosed showers. The bathtubs can still be a thing for those who are looking for comfort.

4. Curb-Less Shower Bases

Curbless or barrier-free showers have also one of the biggest growing trends in modern shower design, recently. It started out with the need for a roll-in shower for those who prefer wheelchairs for mobility. After that, people’s interest in a minimalist bathroom design has caught fire and with that, the interest in curbless has also gone up.

These showers have also brought about the existence of linear drains into shower pan designs. What’s more, they are very easy to clean, easy to install and have become a luxurious feature as well.

5. Water-Proofed Bases

Traditionally, waterproof shower base pans used to be made out of rubber or copper lines. These were used to keep the subfloor from being exposed to excess moisture. It was once believed by many that tiles and grout were waterproof, but those assumptions have been proven false. It turns out that a separate waterproofing membrane is required for protection. These days, materials such as liquid membranes, sheet membranes, and foam shower bases are mostly used for moisture proofing and insulation.

The most important thing, in the end, is to stay updated about the latest bathroom design trends. This is so you can maintain the value of your asset at the highest level possible.