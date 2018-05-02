5 state polls begin March 27, counting May 2

Elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry will be held from March 27 and the results will be announced on May 2, the Election Commission said today.

Bengal will vote in eight phases from March 27

First phase — March 27

Second phase — April 1

Third phase — April 6

Fourth phase — April 10

Fifth phase — April 17

Sixth phase — April 22

Seventh phase — April 26

Eighth phase — April 29

Assam will also start voting from March 27, in three phases.

First phase — March 27

Second phase — April 1

Third phase – April 6

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry vote on April 6.