    Published On : Fri, Feb 26th, 2021

    5 state polls begin March 27, counting May 2

    Elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry will be held from March 27 and the results will be announced on May 2, the Election Commission said today.

    Bengal will vote in eight phases from March 27

    First phase — March 27
    Second phase — April 1
    Third phase — April 6
    Fourth phase — April 10
    Fifth phase — April 17
    Sixth phase — April 22
    Seventh phase — April 26
    Eighth phase — April 29

    Assam will also start voting from March 27, in three phases.
    First phase — March 27
    Second phase — April 1
    Third phase – April 6

    Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry vote on April 6.

