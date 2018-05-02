Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    5 coronavirus suspects who escaped from Nagpur hospital, all traced

    Nagpur: Five people suspected of being infected with coronavirus escaped from a hospital in Nagpur city of Maharashtra and were traced later by the police, news agency reported on Saturday.

    The five people had escaped from the isolation ward of Mayo General Hospital in the city.

    Read: 5 Coronavirus suspects flee from Mayo hospital in Nagpur

    “One of them had tested negative, reports of four others were awaited. We have traced them and they will be brought back to the hospital by the administration,” S Suryavanshi, the sub-inspector of Nagpur police station, was quoted as saying by news agency.

    The city had reported its first positive case of coronavirus on Wednesday after the IT professional, who had come from the United States on March 6 and got himself admitted at Mayo General Hospital. There are 16 suspected cases of coronavirus in the city.

