5 Coronavirus suspects flee from Mayo hospital in Nagpur

Nagpur: Exposing sheer negligence of Nagpur’s health machinery in dealing with the suspected cases of novel Coronavirus, 5 people allegedly with the symptoms of Covid-19 fled one by one from the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (Mayo) on Friday.

Confirming the development, Zonal DCP Rahul Maknikar has informed that a high alert has been alarmed. Maknikar was on the night rounds.

Interestingly, all the five had come to the hospital on their own after developing Covid-19 like symptoms. They were admitted to the isolation ward in the evening.

Their samples were taken for testing and one of the men had turned negative. The reports of the other four will be available on Saturday.

One of the women is employed as a help in the house of the first man who tested positive and is in Mayo itself. His wife and colleague, who too tested positive, are in the isolation ward at the Government Medical College and Hospital. All three are recovering well.

According to sources, police have tracked three of the five to their houses and requested them to return to hospital on Saturday.

Police said that the five left the ward one after the other claiming that they wanted to use the washroom and have tea.

More details awaited.