    5 Coronavirus suspects flee from Mayo hospital in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Exposing sheer negligence of Nagpur’s health machinery in dealing with the suspected cases of novel Coronavirus, 5 people allegedly with the symptoms of Covid-19 fled one by one from the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (Mayo) on Friday.

    Confirming the development, Zonal DCP Rahul Maknikar has informed that a high alert has been alarmed. Maknikar was on the night rounds.

    Interestingly, all the five had come to the hospital on their own after developing Covid-19 like symptoms. They were admitted to the isolation ward in the evening.

    Their samples were taken for testing and one of the men had turned negative. The reports of the other four will be available on Saturday.

    One of the women is employed as a help in the house of the first man who tested positive and is in Mayo itself. His wife and colleague, who too tested positive, are in the isolation ward at the Government Medical College and Hospital. All three are recovering well.

    According to sources, police have tracked three of the five to their houses and requested them to return to hospital on Saturday.

    Police said that the five left the ward one after the other claiming that they wanted to use the washroom and have tea.

    More details awaited.

    Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    Excise Deptt seizes vehicle smuggling illicit liquor, two arrested
    Nagpur rooftop restros faces Fire dept’s heat for flouting norms
    ग्रामीण भागातील कुपोषण मुक्त वातावरण निर्माण करण्यासाठी पोषण अभियान लोकचळवळ म्हणून राबवावी -सभापती उमेश रडके
    ‘कोरोना’चा संसर्ग होऊ नये म्हणून ‘आपली बस’मध्येही उपाययोजना
    कोरोना वायरस से भारत में दूसरी मौत, दिल्ली में महिला ने तोड़ा दम
    महिला दिवस पर पीआरएस आई ने ” कैंसर जागरूकता कार्यक्रम ” आयोजित किया
    5 Coronavirus suspects flee from Mayo hospital in Nagpur
    Nagpur Coronavirus patient’s spouse, relative too found infected
    `Notification” on closure for coronavirus is fake: Maha govt
    Malls, theaters to remain open, says Maharashtra Health Minister
    Coronavirus Effect : Swaminarayan sect closes all temples
    हिंगणा टी-प्वाईंटवरील रूफ टॉप रेस्टारंट आणि मी मराठी हॉटेलवर कारवाई
    5 Coronavirus suspects flee from Mayo hospital in Nagpur
    महिला दिवस पर पीआरएस आई ने ” कैंसर जागरूकता कार्यक्रम ” आयोजित किया
    सभी शासकीय वेतन खातें अब सरकारी बैंकों में करने के सरकार के निर्णय का स्वागत : मोहनीश जबलपुरे
    Coronavirus: Cinema halls in Nagpur to be closed until 31 March
    Excise Deptt seizes vehicle smuggling illicit liquor, two arrested
    मला कोरोना झालेला नाही, मी ठणठणीत’, कोरोना झाल्याच्या अफवेवर नागपूर जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचं स्पष्टीकरण
    Nagpur rooftop restros faces Fire dept’s heat for flouting norms
    Youth booked for abetting minor girl’s suicide in Wadi
