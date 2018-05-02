5 armed goons planning robbery at Narendra Nagar Petrol Pump nabbed

Nagpur: Beltarodi police nabbed a gang of five armed goons in nick of time and thus foiled a robbery at Narendra Nagar Petrol Pump or Container Depot or a house on late Monday night. Cops have seized a sword, knives, iron rod, nylon rope, and other materials from the possession of accused. Three gang members managed to escape taking advantage of darkness.

A patrolling team received information that a gang of some suspicious persons had assembled at a dark spot under Narendra Nagar Flyover around midnight of Monday. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the cops rushed to the spot and surrounded the gang that was planning robbery or a major crime at a place. Police detained the gang and asked for the motive behind gathering at the spot at odd hours. The accused failed to give any satisfactory reply. Following this, cops searched them and seized a sword, knives, nylon rope, iron rod and other materials to be used in the robbery. The gang was probably planning dacoity at Narendra Nagar Petrol Pump or Container Depot or a house.

The five accused namely Suraj alias Sada Mahadeo Nikose (28), resident of Plot No. 206, Vaidya Layout, Beltarodi, Nikunj alias Naresh Chaudhary (32), resident of 85 Plot Area, Ajni, Sunil Pandurang Gaikwad (29) of Kaikade Nagar, Ankur Deepak Dhakate (22) of Besa Hudkeshwar and Ram Ganpat Gaikwad (38), resident of Kaikade Nagar Slums, Manish Nagar were booked under Sections 399, 402, 188, 270 of the IPC read with Section 4/25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and put behind the bars.

The action was taken by Senior PI Vijay Akot, API V V Kukde, PSI Vikas Manpiya, constables Tejram Deole, Avinash Deshmukh, NPCs Prashant Sonulkar, Gopal Deshmukh, Vijay Shrivas, Bajrang Junghare, sepoys Kunal Landge, Nitin Bawne, Kamalesh Ganer, driver constable Sukhdeo Vatane, Akash Pawar under the guidance of DCP Zone 4 Nirmaladevi and ACP Vijaykumar Marathe.