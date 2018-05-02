5 Amazing Zanzibar Travel Tips- Must See and Do (2020)



There are only a few places on earth where you can visit and just forget about everything and everywhere else you’ve been. Think about the warm sandy beaches of South East Asia, the crisp waters of the Maldives, or the clear blue skies and white sandybeaches of Malindi.

Zanzibar is one of those places- a mysteriousparadise at the tip of the East African coast. It’s a place teeming with Swahili culture and tradition, spicy food, andworld-class hospitality. It’s one of East Africa’s best-knowntourist and vacationdestinations, but only a few are lucky enough to visit.

If you are one of the lucky people who get to spend their vacation on this island, you must see and do the following things while there.

1. Historical Adventures

Take a trip down memory lane byexploring the narrow winding streets of the old town. Here, you will get a feel of the slow and spicy local culture, the ancient sites such as Stone Town and countless museums. There are old palaces to explore,curioshops and countless historical monuments to explore. If you aremore adventurous,you can join a cultural dance just around the corner.

2. World-Class Beaches

Like most coastal destinations in East Africa, Zanzibar’s beaches are amongthe finest of the finestin the world. Explore the coral reefs and swim or scuba dive in the numerous exclusive beaches in this paradise. Zanzibar’s beaches are nothing like you’ve ever seen before.

Kizimkazi Beach is famous for its dolphin adventures,while culture lovers will enjoy the ever-busy Matemwe beach.Pongwe Beach is the perfect swimming and relaxation whileKendwa beach’s stunning landscapes and perfect sunsets will blow you away. You have to Travel to Zanzibar and see these places by yourself to believe it.

Most tourists and vacation goers end up spending their entire vacation on Zanzibar’s pristine beaches. Not entirely a bad thing because they can be quite addictive,to be honest. However., Zanzibar has so much more to offer.

3. Hiking inThe Warm andBio-Diverse JozaniForest

Yes, Zanzibar is also home to some of the best tropical forests in the region. Jozani forest is home to some of the rarest animals in the world, such as the Colobus monkey. If you are not afraid of adventure, then a hike in this tropical forest should be in your must-do/ must-see list.

4. Culturaland Culinary Adventure in Zanzibar (Spice Island)

Zanzibar and much of the East African coast is known for its colorful and authentic Swahili culture as well as spicy dishes.In fact, one ofthe things you can do while in Zanzibar is to visit a spice plantation. That aside,take time to explore the inner parts of Zanzibar and indulge in world-famous Swahili dishes like Biryani ya Zanzibar, Mchuzi Wa Pweza, Mshikaki, shawarma, pilau, and many others.

If you are lucky enough, get to attend a local Swahili wedding while in Zanzibar. The elaborate wedding ceremonieson the Swahili coast are quite unforgettable.

5. Fly to The Serengeti

There are daily chattered flights to East Africa’s largest game reserve- the mighty Serengeti. This vast Savannah grasslandstretches across two countries and is home to the big five and other wonders. The world-famous wildebeest migrationtakesplace between the Serengeti and Maasai Mara reserve.

All in all, those lucky enough to visit and spend time in Zanzibar will be in for a treat of their lifetime. Zanzibar is, hands down, one of the best vacation spots on earth. Once again, you have to see it to believe it.