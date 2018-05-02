5 Air India pilots test positive for Covid-19

Five Air India pilots have tested positive for Covid-19. The pilots had operated one of the cargo flights to Guangzhou recently.

Air India has been operating cargo flights to international destinations since the lockdown. Among the flights operated were Boeing 787 flights to Guangzhou from Delhi on April 18 to pick up medical supplies. The airline has also operated medical cargo flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong.

“The news has made quite a few pilots, currently rostered to operate repatriation flights anxious. Under the Vande Bharat mission schedule pilots have layovers in places like New York where the number of COVID-19 cases are so high,” said a source.