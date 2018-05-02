49th ESICON 2019 to be held from 22nd Nov to 24th Nov 2019

• Pre- Conference CME on 21st Nov 2019

• Participation of 10 International Speakers, 250 plus National Faculties and 1500 delegates across country

• 6 Plenary Sessions, 4- Orations and 32 Symposiums

• Award ceremony of best papers, Meet the Professors and much more.

Nagpur – 15 Nov 2019 – “Maha Endocrine Society, Maharashtra” would be hosting the 49th Annual national conference of Endocrine society of india “ESICON-2019 scheduled from 22nd Nov to 24th Nov 2019 at Hotel Le-Meredien, Khapri, Wardha Road, Nagpur.

The event is being looked upon as Scientific Feast. Here, all endocrinologists would be sharing knowledge, experience and cases to create a pool of knowledge for all participants, that is further useful for fraternity at large which deals with variety of patients. Numerous topics from Endocrinology will be deliberated in 32 symposiums and plenary sessions.

Prof Dr Jean-Claude Carel, France; Prof Dr. Martin Reincke, Germany; Prof Dr. Auchus Richard, USA; Prof Dr. Paul M Stewart, UK; Prof Dr. Donna Ryan, USA; Prof Dr. Peter R Ebeling, Auatralia; Prof Dr. ParagSinghal, UK; Prof Dr. Sunder Mudaliar, USA; Prof Dr Todd B. Nippoldt, USA and Prof Dr. Eun jig Lee, Korea will be the International faculties who will be deliberating the scientific sessions in the various field of endocrinology.

The main scientific program begins from 22nd November wherein three parallel session would be conducted by various specialist and experts from across the globe & India. To mention a few Dr. AshutoshHalder would speak in Dr. SubhashMukharjee Memorial Infar India Oration and President ESI Dr S V Madhu, Dr. Anil Bhansali Dr. Prassana Kumar and Dr. Shehla Shaikh would chair the session. The another- Dr. P. N. Shah Memorial USV India (Ltd) oration will be delivered by Dr Rama Waliaand Chair Person for this session would be Dr S V Madhu, Dr. P S Lamba, Dr. CV Hari Narayan and Dr. SK Sharma. It will be followed by various symposia, Panel discussions, workshops conducted by luminaries in this field.

Second day would witness an important orationsi.e. Dr. MMS Ahuja Memorial Hoechst India Oration will be delivered by byDr Jamal Ahmad. President of Endocrine society of India Dr S V Madhu will deliver the presidential oration. It will be followed by a full day academic feast on various topics in the field of endocrinology along with Quiz Rounds, Tug of wars (Debates on various topics in endocrinology) & much more.

The conference will be inaugurated at the hands of Hon. Shri NitinjiGadkari& guest of Honour will be Shri AjayjiSancheti&DrVikasMahatme. Gala Night on 22nd November at VCA Jamtha, Wardha Road Nagpur, and Colors of India- HIPHOP happy hormones at Empress Rani Kothi are some highlighted events during the 3- day programs. On 24th November, i.e the concluding day, back to back sessions on various topics are held.

Prior to 3-Day event, A Pre – Conference CME would be organized on 21st of November for the budding endocrinologist (post graduate students across India) by our esteemed and premier institutes from all over the country. Chairman preconference workshop DrTusharBandgaralong with his able team Dr. Anurag Lila, Dr. Swati Ramtake- Jadhav has very well planned this activity & they will be conducting the same on 21 nov 2019. An interesting quizzing will be taken up to make event more happening and interesting. Innovative concept of Tug of War- Debates in Endocrinology has been included with a purpose to witness brainy inputs of participants.

‘No science can progress unless basic research is ongoing’, To encourage this concept organizing committee had invited free papers contributions, that got huge response. Approximately 190 research papers has been received &will be either displayed or presented. The judges would evaluate these research opal as well as poster presentations &andthe best research papers will be awarded the special prizes for their contribution in the research.

The backbone of this event is excellent scheduling of intellectual and scientific programs skillfully designed by scientific committee chairperson DrNishit Shah, Co-Chairman, DrNalini Shah and Dr. PrernaVarthakavi along with the whole scientific team. Organizing Chairman Dr. Manoj Chadha and Organizing Secretary Dr. Pramod Gandhi along with whole Nagpur team are taking lot of efforts to make this event a grand success& requested the doctors fraternity to register for this conference on www.esicon2019.com.