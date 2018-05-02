47% of Mumbai got 1st vax dose despite shortage

India reports 43,393 new COVID19 cases, 44,459 recoveries, and 911 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,07,52,950

Total recoveries: 2,98,88,284

Active cases: 4,58,727

Death toll: 4,05,939

Total vaccinated: 36,89,91,222 (40,23,173 in last 24 hours).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in all civic and government-run vaccination centres will be suspended today due to a shortage of vaccines.

Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC Jumbo COVID Centre, Mumbai said that sessions are being allocated on the basis of everyday supply.

“There is vaccine shortage. Sessions being allocated on the basis of everyday supply. We hope to get more vaccines. For the vaccination of pregnant women, circulars have been issued. We’re waiting till Monday if asked to implement, it will be done,” said Dr Rajesh Dere.

He further said that if Mumbai manages to administer the second dose to 30-40 per cent population, only then the threat of the third COVID wave can be reduced.

“47 per cent population administered with the first dose. Preparations are being made for a possible third wave. If we manage to administer the 2nd dose to 30-40 per cent, population, COVID threat can be reduced,” he added.