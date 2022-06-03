46.2oC, its not NAGPUR its nAAGPUR

Nagpur: Sweltering at 46.2 degree Celsius on Friday, the city recorded its highest temperature of the season. This is already higher than the last two year’s record of April when the highest maximum temperature recorded in Nagpur was 43.4 degree Celsius in 2020 and 43.1 degree Celsius last year.
A rise in the temperature in the city was recorded by over 1.2 degree C. Yesterday’s maximum temperature in Nagpur was 45.0 degrees C. Whereas, Nagpur’s minimum temperature was also higher side at 30.3 degrees Celsius.
This summer season the mercury had already crossed 45 degrees Celsius mark several times.
Earlier on May 14 the city had recorded season’s hottest day with 45.4 degrees C, June 2 the city had recorded 45.0 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, Chandrapur again registered as the hottest district with 46.4 degrees C in Vidarbha as heat wave conditions are prevailing almost everywhere.
Nagpur recorded second-highest day temperature in Vidarbha at 46.2 degrees C followed by Brahmapuri at 46.1 degrees C.
Gondia registered a day temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius; Wardha was at 45.2 degrees C, Amravati – 44.4 degrees C, Gadchiroli – 44.2 degrees Celsius, Akola – 43.6 degrees Celsius, Yavatmal – 43.2 degrees C.
The day temperatures at Washim and Buldana were at 41.5 degrees C and 39.2 degrees C respectively.
No respite from the sun as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heat wave condition in various parts of Vidarbha till June 5. Thereafter the citizens will get some relief from the scorching heat as IMD has warned about thunderstorm with lighting.