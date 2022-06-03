46.2oC, its not NAGPUR its nAAGPUR

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sweltering at 46.2 degree Celsius on Friday, the city recorded its highest temperature of the season. This is already higher than the last two year’s record of April when the highest maximum temperature recorded in Nagpur was 43.4 degree Celsius in 2020 and 43.1 degree Celsius last year.

A rise in the temperature in the city was recorded by over 1.2 degree C. Yesterday’s maximum temperature in Nagpur was 45.0 degrees C. Whereas, Nagpur’s minimum temperature was also higher side at 30.3 degrees Celsius.