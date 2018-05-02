40,000 Indians are expected to work with gambling in 2022. That is a reasonable number of people from the country’s working population. The question you might want to ask is whether the gambling industry is financially buoyant enough to accommodate this large number of people.

The gambling market generated 62 billion Indian Rupees in 2019

There has been a rapid growth in gambling in India for the last decade, whether it is in sports, slots, or even table casino. According to current statistics, the Indian gaming market value and that of the entire gaming industry blew up to 62 billion Indian Rupees in 2019.

This may seem like an impressive number, but it is expected to go even higher in the next five years to reach an estimated 250 billion Indian Rupees. This growth no doubt has triggered a rise in job opportunities in the casino industry, and statistics now show by 2022, the Indian gambling industry will absorb more than 40,000 employees.

Online Gambling is fuelling the growth

Before the inception of online casino and online betting, traditional brick and mortar casinos managed to cater for a small percentage of punters who could handle the stress of travelling distances to locate a legal casino where they can gamble. With online gambling in India gaining grounds with smartphones, gambling has become more accessible and more enticing to both old and new bettors alike.

The growth is also fuelled by the increased number of online casinos accepting Indian rupees. Many of these sites also offer Hindi as language. Online casinos are not only convenient to access but also tailored forIndian gamblers. With a good percentage of the predicted 730 million internet users by the end of 2020 and more than half of Indian’s population using smartphones and betting on the go, the Indian gambling industry is set to beworth $1.1 billion by 2020.

A large portion of the 40,000 Indians that are expected to work with gambling will work with online casinos. This will include jobs such as online marketing, web development, live casinos studios and customer support. Considering a large number of Indians specializing in IT and online marketing this combination is perfect.

Several anti-gambling groups have filed a PIL to place a ban on the online gambling industry in India. The group argues that engaging in internet gambling is causing damages to their society and that online gambling is banned in some states already. However, the National Capital Territory of Delhi government has stated that it only has the power to regulate online gaming establishments that are hosted within the Indian territory, and has no rights to ban offshore-based sites, or sites based in other Indian states. This poses a difficulty to the government when it comes to putting a blanket ban on online gambling.