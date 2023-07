40 Karate players of Maharashtra to fight at Hyderabad Open Karate Championship-2023

Nagpur: Representing Maharashtra State, 40 Karate players of MITSUYA-KAI HAYASHI –HA SHITO-RYU KARATE-DO INDIA is ready to fight at Hyderabad Open Karate Championship from July 29 to 3 at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Krishna Nagar, Yousufgada, Hyderabad. The event is being organized by Salute Martial Art Academy, Seiko-Kai & Seiko-Kai under the aegis of Karate India Organization (KIO).

Maharashtra Teams are as under:

Advertisement

SUB JUNIOR (6 Years to 13 Years)

Male

Divyansh Kishor Kambe,Samar Pratap Singh Thakur, Zain Mirza, Shivansh Singh, Ayush Rajesh Pal, Hashir Ahmad, Anish Dhume, Rudra Nirmal, Aaradhya Kishor Kambe, Aadi Bhusari, Mohammad Umar Khan, Nimit Narnavare, Shourya Makalkar, Sayyad Anas, Rishi Lanjewar, Abir Srivastava.

Female

Darshee Khara, Jiyanshi Bhande, Gargi Patrikar, Amaira Purohit, Aanandi Jugade, Aashvi Mohota, Vedanshree Bawane, Ravya Shah, Trishna Kamble, Amishi Purohit, Akira Srivastava, Vanshika Meshram, Aqsa Khan, Ojal Gudadhe, Aliya Khan, Zoya Sheikh, Aqsa Mariyam.

CADETS (14 & 15 Years)

Female

Ayesha Khan and Siya Thakur

JUNIOR (16 & 17 Years )

Male

Ayush Pathrabe

SENIORS (Above 16 Years Kata & Above 18 Years Kumite)

Male

Vrushal Nagdeve and Manav Ingale

Female

Bhavika Maraskolhe

The Maharashtra State 40 Members Team, Maharashtra State Delegation Head, Hanshi Dr Zakir S. Khan, Team Coach Shihan Emmanuel Philip & Shihan Shahwar Khan, Team Manager- Sensei Sachin Lohakare and about 2500 participants will participate from all over the corners of India.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement