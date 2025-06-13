4-yr-old falls from moving train, rescued by SECR-RPF under ‘Operation Jeevan Raksha’

Advertisement



Nagpur/Rajnandgaon: In a heart-stopping incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of South East Central Railway (SECR) saved the life of a four-year-old boy who fell from a moving train in Chhattisgarh. The rescue, carried out under ‘Operation Jeevan Raksha’, took place on June 10 near Dongargarh-Jatkanher section of Rajnandgaon district.

The child, Sagnik Bera, was travelling with his mother Anandita Bera, a resident of Kosapulia, East Midnapore (West Bengal), in the S-3 coach of 18029 Kurla-Shalimar Express, en route from LTT to Kharagpur. While attempting to climb to an upper berth with his mother, Sagnik accidentally slipped and fell out through the emergency window of the moving train.

Panicked screams from the mother alerted fellow passengers, who immediately pulled the emergency chain to stop the train. Upon receiving the alert, Head Constable T.N.S. Chauhan and Lady Constable Jyoti Bala from the RPF Nagpur Division’s maintenance team rushed to the scene. They promptly transported the severely injured child and his mother to Dongargarh Hospital for initial treatment.

Recognizing the critical nature of the case, RPF Divisional Security Commissioner Deepchand Arya began personally monitoring the situation. The child was soon referred to Pendri Medical College in Rajnandgaon and later shifted to DKS Hospital in Raipur for advanced care.

Meanwhile, the RPF Post at Rajnandgaon recovered all luggage and personal belongings left behind in the coach and ensured they were safely handed over to Anandita at the hospital in Raipur.

Thanks to the timely action by RPF personnel and the dedicated efforts of doctors, Sagnik’s condition steadily improved. Once stable, he was moved to the emergency ward for continued care.

A deeply grateful Anandita Bera expressed heartfelt thanks to the RPF and SECR for their swift and compassionate response, crediting them with saving her son’s life.

