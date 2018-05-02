4 terrorists killed in Jammu encounter

An encounter broke out at the Ban toll plaza in Jammus Nagrota where security forces laid a naka upon receiving information about suspected terrorists hiding at the location. Four terrorists have been gunned down in the encounter on Thursday morning.

The gunfight went on for several hours while the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed by the security forces. Officials suspect there were 3-4 terrorists in the area.

As the security forces laid a naka near the Ban toll plaza, during the checking of vehicles, a group of terrorists opened fire on the forces. The terrorists fled towards the forest area and soon the encounter began at 5 am.

Officials have said all 4 terrorists have been killed in the encounter near Ban Toll Plaza. Security has been tightened in Nagrota along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.