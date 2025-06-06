4 RCB officials detained over Bengaluru stampede

Advertisement



Four officials of RCB and event management firm DNA entertainment private limited were taken into custody in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru that claimed lives of 11 people and injured another 56, police sources said on Friday.

They were taken into custody in a joint operation by the crime branch and Bengaluru Police.

Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA entertainment private limited are among those being questioned, sources said, adding that further process will follow subsequently.

Some of them were reportedly taken into custody from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Police action followed the FIR registered on Thursday against RCB, the event management firm DNA, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team’s IPL victory celebrations.

