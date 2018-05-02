Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jun 3rd, 2020

    4 including security staff arrested in Rs 18 lakh heist in Civil Lines

    Nagpur: Nagpur Police have arrested four people, including an employee of Brinks Services,a private security and protection company in connection with a Rs 18 lakh robbery in Civil Lines.

    Two employees of a bill payment firm were robbed of over Rs 18 lakh on Monday afternoon from a spot in Nagpur that is roughly 500 metres away Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh”s residence.

    Shrikant Ingle and Satish Dhande, employees of a firm that pays bills of shopkeepers and businessmen, were going on a two-wheeler to deposit Rs 18.31 lakh in a bank in Civil Lines area when people on motorcycles intercepted them, an official said.

    The gang kicked the motorcycle, hit the two and snatched the bag containing Rs 18.31 lakh, which included Rs 16 lakh withdrawn from an LIC office in Shankar Nagar Chowk. The robbery took place near Deshpande Hall in front of MLA Hostel around 1pm.

    Accused arrested are Yogesh Vinayak Satramwar, Mangesh Padamgirwar, Akash Ghote and Nikhil Gokhley

    DCP ( Crime ) Nilesh Bharne informed about the detention to media , watch below:

