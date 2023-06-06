4 cattle smugglers arrested, 37 cows, calves rescued in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Unit-V of Crime Branch of Nagpur Police arrested four cattle smugglers and rescued 37 cows and calves in the small hours of Monday. Police seized an Ashok Leyland truck (MH-37/TP-3002) and an Eicher truck (MH-37/T-3015) worth Rs 47.24 lakh in which the cattle heads were being illegally transported to a slaughter house.

Identified as Rupesh Ramesh Lahekar (32), Gyaneshwar MarotiTawke (34), Sakharam Tukaram Sawke (74) and Durgesh Sheshrao Surve (26), the accused are the residents of Lathi, taluka Mangrulpir, district Washim.

Acting on a tip off, Unit-V team intercepted the two trucks near Lihigaon on Jabalpur highway in New Kamptee area. During the search, cops found 38 cows and calves in both the trucks. One of the bovines was dead. The team took the four accused into custody and registered a case under relevant sections of Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, against them.

The arrests were made by PI Sarin Durge, SPI Ashish Kohale and others under the supervision of DCP (Detection) Mumakka Sudarshan.

