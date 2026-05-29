37 murders in five months: Is Nagpur slipping into a spiral of everyday violence?

May alone witnessed 14 killings in 28 days, the highest monthly murder tally in nearly three-and-a-half years

Nagpur: Behind the official claims of “stable crime patterns” and statistical explanations, a far more disturbing reality is unfolding on the streets of Nagpur. The city, already carrying the stigma of being among India’s most crime-prone metropolitan centres as per NCRB data, is witnessing an alarming surge in murders driven not by organised gangs or hardened criminals, but by ordinary citizens erupting into deadly violence over the most trivial provocations.

From road rage and drunken altercations to suspicions in relationships and bruised egos, Nagpur’s homicide graph is increasingly reflecting a city simmering with anger, frustration and social instability. Police records reveal that 37 murders were reported in just the first five months of 2026, with May alone witnessing 14 killings in 28 days, the highest monthly murder tally in nearly three-and-a-half years.

What is even more shocking is the nature of these crimes. Investigations show that nearly 68% of the murders were triggered by either emotional conflicts or petty disputes. Eleven murders were linked to love triangles, illicit affairs, domestic suspicion, eve-teasing and relationship conflicts, while another 14 killings stemmed from seemingly insignificant issues such as arguments during drinking sessions, road rage, accidental pushing, hostile stares or verbal spats.

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The figures expose a dangerous collapse of emotional restraint in urban society, where minor confrontations are rapidly escalating into fatal violence. Senior police officers themselves admit that most of the accused are not seasoned criminals but first-time offenders with no previous crime records.

“Most murders in Nagpur are committed by ordinary people who lose control in a fit of rage. Many of them never imagined they would end up taking a life,” admitted a senior police officer.

The trend has left serious questions hanging over the effectiveness of preventive policing, community surveillance and social intervention mechanisms in the city. While police officials maintain that Nagpur’s murder average of around eight killings per month has remained “consistent” for two decades, critics argue that such normalisation itself reflects a dangerous acceptance of violence.

The month-wise breakup paints a deeply worrying picture. January began with nine murders, followed by a temporary drop to two in February and four in March. However, violence escalated sharply in April with nine killings before exploding to 12 murders in May. The spike coincided with soaring temperatures, reviving a long-held police theory that extreme summer heat contributes to heightened aggression and impulsive crimes.

Yet, experts believe the reasons run much deeper than weather conditions.

Easy availability of sharp weapons, rampant liquor abuse, weakening family structures, economic stress, toxic masculinity and growing intolerance are increasingly turning everyday disagreements into scenes of bloodshed. Investigators also point towards the growing influence of social media-fuelled ego clashes and instant retaliation culture, where individuals react violently over perceived insults or humiliation.

The city’s disturbing trajectory mirrors the NCRB’s 2024 findings, which ranked Nagpur second among 19 metropolitan cities in terms of murder rate, recording 88 murder cases and 90 victims. The numbers marked a sharp increase from 79 murders in 2023 and 65 in 2022, signalling a steadily rising graph of violent crime.

Police officials, however, dispute the interpretation of the NCRB rankings, arguing that the calculations are based on the 2011 population census of around 25 lakh, whereas Nagpur’s actual population has now crossed 45 lakh following urban expansion and inclusion of surrounding rural pockets.

But criminologists argue that statistical debates cannot overshadow the visible deterioration of public safety.

The latest murder spree began on May 2, when 40-year-old Anita Nargade was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight on Hingna Road under MIDC police station limits. Since then, murders have been reported almost every alternate day across multiple police jurisdictions including MIDC, Sitabuldi, Kalamna, Ambazari, Tehsil, Gittikhadan, Koradi, Pachpaoli and Nandanvan.

The brazenness of the attacks, many occurring in crowded public areas, has intensified fear among residents and exposed the limitations of conventional policing methods.

Former law enforcement officials believe Nagpur is facing a complex urban crime crisis where emotional instability, substance abuse and social frustration are converging with weak deterrence. “When people no longer fear consequences and begin treating violence as an instant solution to conflict, it signals a deeper societal breakdown,” said a retired police officer.

Despite intensified night patrolling, forensic monitoring and community outreach programmes launched by Nagpur Police, the continuing bloodshed suggests that reactive policing alone may not be enough.

For many citizens, the growing murder tally is no longer just a law-and-order statistic, it is a grim reflection of a city where tempers are shorter, tolerance is vanishing and violence is becoming frighteningly routine.

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