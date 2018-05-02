Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Jul 15th, 2019
37 IPS officers transferred in major reshuffle in Maharashtra

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government on Monday ordered transfer of 37 IPS officers in a major reshuffle of State Police Force. Among the shifted are four officers from Nagpur.

In Nagpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 5 Harsh Poddar has been transferred to Beed as Superintendent of Police (SP). DCP (Criminal Investigation Department) Ranjan Sharma is shifted from city and posted as DCP in Mumbai. Amodh Gaonkar, Superintendent of Police (Railway) has been shifted to Akola on the same post. Similarly, Pranay Ashok, Commander, SRPF Group IV has been transferred to Mumbai as Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Nilotpal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Malegaon, Nashik Rural, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 5 in place of DCP Harsh Poddar who has been shifted to Beed as Superintendent of Police (SP).

