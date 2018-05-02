33 more test positive for Corona, cases soar to 1076 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Second Capital City of Nagpur witnessed another spike in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday. With 33 more persons testing corona positive, the number of cases have soar to 1076.

Out of the 33 new cases, 16 samples from MLA Hostel were tested at Veterinary lab, nine from Vanamati Quarantine Center at AIIMS, five from Pachpaoli quarantine center at GMC lab and one each from Bhuipura-Bajeria and Katol tested positive at IGGMCH.

Though, there’s worrisome rise in cases in the Second Capital of the State, the city continues to shine with tremendous recovery rate as over 600 patients have successfully treated with the disease. Unfortunately, so far, 17 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease.

