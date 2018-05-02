Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 16th, 2020

    33 more test positive for Corona, cases soar to 1076 in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The Second Capital City of Nagpur witnessed another spike in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday. With 33 more persons testing corona positive, the number of cases have soar to 1076.

    Out of the 33 new cases, 16 samples from MLA Hostel were tested at Veterinary lab, nine from Vanamati Quarantine Center at AIIMS, five from Pachpaoli quarantine center at GMC lab and one each from Bhuipura-Bajeria and Katol tested positive at IGGMCH.

    Though, there’s worrisome rise in cases in the Second Capital of the State, the city continues to shine with tremendous recovery rate as over 600 patients have successfully treated with the disease. Unfortunately, so far, 17 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease.
    Nagpur: The Second Capital City of Nagpur witnessed another spike in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday. With 33 more persons testing corona positive, the number of cases have soar to 1076.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Reducing Emissions by Sustainable Production: An opportunity for MSMEs to Clean Air Post COVID-19 Lockdown
    Reducing Emissions by Sustainable Production: An opportunity for MSMEs to Clean Air Post COVID-19 Lockdown
    33 more test positive for Corona, cases soar to 1076 in Nagpur
    33 more test positive for Corona, cases soar to 1076 in Nagpur
    4 armed goons planning robbery nabbed in Beltarodi
    4 armed goons planning robbery nabbed in Beltarodi
    Trickster robs man of two cell phones, bike in Kotwali
    Trickster robs man of two cell phones, bike in Kotwali
    CS Examinations to be held in August
    CS Examinations to be held in August
    Dubious politician dupes woman of Rs 10 lakh in Pratap Nagar
    Dubious politician dupes woman of Rs 10 lakh in Pratap Nagar
    Major fire at chemical shop in Itwari, smoke seen from Sadar
    Major fire at chemical shop in Itwari, smoke seen from Sadar
    नागपूरमध्ये प्लास्टिक गोदामाला भीषण आग
    नागपूरमध्ये प्लास्टिक गोदामाला भीषण आग
    साठ रेल्वे डब्यात १५० बेड सज्ज
    साठ रेल्वे डब्यात १५० बेड सज्ज
    Can School be reopened soon in Maharashtra as per Govt Circular ?
    Can School be reopened soon in Maharashtra as per Govt Circular ?
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0