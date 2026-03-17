33 Companies Yet to Begin Work on Allotted Plots in MIHAN; Authorities Plan Action

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Nagpur: Nearly 33 companies that were allotted land in the MIHAN project have yet to begin work, prompting the Development Commissionerate to consider issuing notices to the non-operational firms.

According to official sources, a review conducted in November 2025 revealed that 24 companies in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and 9 companies in the Non-SEZ area had acquired plots long ago but have not started any development activity so far.

Sources indicated that the Development Commissionerate is likely to convene a meeting soon, where the companies may be warned to either initiate work on their projects immediately or surrender the allotted land.

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Data shows that in the SEZ area, out of 98 companies, 31 are currently operational, while four have begun construction. Additionally, 22 new companies have recently been allotted plots, while six companies have cancelled their agreements. One company has halted its construction work, and five companies are in the process of signing agreements.

At the Central Facility Centre, all 32 companies are functioning.

In the Non-SEZ area, 58 companies have been allotted plots. Among them, 28 companies are operational, and the construction work of four companies is nearing completion. Eleven new companies have recently received plots, while four companies have cancelled their agreements. Meanwhile, nine companies have not yet started work, three companies have stopped their construction, and five companies are completing formalities to sign agreements.

The four newly allotted companies are involved in sectors such as lithium-ion battery manufacturing, aircraft component production, prototype and dummy model manufacturing for consumer durables and automobiles, and IT and trading services.

Dr. Vipin Itankar, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of MADC, said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to accelerate development in MIHAN. He added that authorities are focusing on providing better facilities to existing companies and that several new firms are showing interest in acquiring land and starting operations in the project.

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