30 Wild Elephants Enter Chandrapur From Gadchiroli, Advance Towards Tadoba Buffer

Chandrapur: A herd of 30 wild elephants, including several calves, has moved from Gadchiroli district into Chandrapur and is now heading towards the buffer zone of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), prompting the Forest Department to place nearby villages on high alert.

Officials fear the herd could enter the Tadoba buffer area at any time. In response, the department has deployed 30 officers and field staff in multiple teams, while two drones are being used to monitor the elephants’ movements and likely routes.

According to forest officials, the herd crossed the Wainganga River from Gadchiroli and entered Chandrapur district around five days ago. Since then, it has travelled through Karoli, Akapur, Saikheda, Pathri, Asolamendha and Saimara before reaching the Golabhuj-Murmadi area, where it was last spotted on Tuesday.

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Forest Department Intensifies Surveillance

Continuous monitoring is underway to track the herd and prevent any conflict with local residents. However, heavy rainfall, strong winds and dense forest cover have made drone surveillance challenging, forcing forest teams to conduct extensive ground patrols.

Officials are closely assessing the herd’s movement patterns and potential routes to ensure timely warnings can be issued to nearby villages.

Herd Re-entered Chandrapur After Brief Return

Forest authorities said the elephants had initially appeared to be moving back towards the Porla region of Gadchiroli. However, the herd later re-entered Savli taluka through the Karoli-Akapur route, leading the department to launch a fresh operation.

Teams successfully guided the elephants away from populated areas near Saikheda and back towards forested zones. Despite these efforts, the herd continues moving in the direction of the Tadoba buffer region.

Villagers Advised to Remain Vigilant

The Forest Department has urged residents living in villages near forest boundaries and the Tadoba buffer zone to remain cautious, particularly during the night.

Farmers and villagers have been advised to avoid venturing into forest areas after dark and to immediately report any elephant sightings to forest authorities. Officials have also warned people not to approach the animals or attempt to photograph them from close range.

13 Deaths Linked to Herd’s Movement

Authorities stated that elephant attacks associated with this herd have claimed 13 lives so far during its movement across different regions. Of these, 11 deaths were reported in Gadchiroli district, while two fatalities occurred in Telangana.

The herd has previously been spotted in Chandrapur, Gondia and Bhandara districts, as well as parts of Chhattisgarh and Telangana, creating challenges for forest departments across multiple states.

Route Travelled So Far

Crossed the Wainganga River from Gadchiroli into Chandrapur

Passed through Karoli, Akapur, Saikheda and Pathri

Stayed near Asolamendha Lake and Saimara

Reached Golabhuj-Murmadi on Tuesday

Currently moving towards the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve buffer zone

Forest Department on Alert

Officials from the Forest Department continue to monitor the herd around the clock. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted in villages along the expected route to ensure residents remain informed and prepared.

With the elephants now approaching the Tadoba buffer zone, authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance to prevent any human-wildlife conflict.

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