3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon

Nagpur: A fracas over kite flying took bloody turn as three youngsters attacked three youths with knives in a bid to murder them in Sonegaon police jurisdiction on Wednesday, January 15. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.

The complainant, Kiran Ramaji Borkar (59), resident of Plot No. 7, Indraprastha Nagar, near Nalanda Buddha Vihar, told Sonegaon police that while he returned home from duty around 5 pm on Wednesday, he saw one of the accused Suchit Chahande (22) quarrelling over kite flying. Kiran tried to intervene but Suchit pushed and slapped him. Seeing his father in trouble, Kiran’s son Mahesh rushed to the spot and asked Mahesh why he is beating his father.

This enraged Suchit and he called two other accused named Harshal Brahmane (19) and Vedant. The three accused then thrashed Mahesh severely and also attacked him with a knife causing stab injuries on back and left side of abdomen. At the same time, Mahesh’s two friends Preet Wanjari and Nakul Raut reached there and asked the accused trio not to beat Mahesh. But the three accused attacked Preet and Nakul also with knife and stick with the intention to kill them.

Sonegaon Senior PI Kotenake, based on complaint of Kiran Borkar, booked the accused trio under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC and started probe into the matter. No arrest has been made in the case so far.