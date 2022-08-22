3 MOST COMMON PROBLEMS WITH MOBILE BETTING APPS

Advertisement

How many people have apps on their phones? If you were to count the number of people who rely on apps to transact for business, chat with friends, follow social media trends, and other such everyday activities, it would be high. After all, most people have at least one social media and one email app on their phones.

Mobile apps have become a convenient way to access services and are now gaining popularity even in the betting spaces. Punters no longer want to use browsers to access the betting markets – they now want dedicated spaces where they can place wagers, follow live streams, and cash in on their predictions. And you can many punters using find many of these options such as 888sport mobileas they avoid browsers. So, does this mean that mobile betting apps are smooth sailing? Let’s find out:

Problems with Mobile Betting Apps

We will start by stating that using an app is much more convenient than using a mobile web browser. All you do is log in, save your details, and whenever you want to access the betting markets, you do so with one tap! That is unlike a browser where you would need to load pages to get what you want. However, the use of apps has been under fire for three key reasons:

a. Storage

Storage can be a bit of a bummer to punters in two ways. These are:

You must download the app: Unlike browsers which only take up space based on the size of the loaded pages (which is dynamic), apps come in a given size. And to access the apps and install them, you must download them. Unfortunately, even if an app states that it is only 50 MB heavy, the setup procedure could double this figure. And that means you cannot use the app if you do not have 100 MB of space in your phone. But that’s not all that mobile users need to concern themselves with – peek point 2. You must update the app: Updates are common with apps. Not only do they allow you to access the newest features, but they are also a security measure. Using outdated apps can expose you to attacks and rob you of getting in on the latest ways to place bets. But updates are not free as they also come with a storage charge. So, you must have enough space on your phone to download and install the update.

While some apps are small and pose fewer chances of these incidences, most of them are heavy as they entail many features.Thus, if storage space is an issue for you, using a betting app might not be the best move in your case.

b. Inaccessibility

In an ideal world, betting apps would work for all operating systems. But that is not always the case. In some situations, bookies focus more on iOS; in most cases, they lean heavily on android users. And that often pushes Windows operating systems users to the side as they are often an afterthought. So, you might want to use an app only to find that it does not cater to your operating system. And you can thus not find it in the app store.

Does this mean you can’t use the app at all? Not quite – you can still download the app’s apk file and install it on your device. And that would also force you to keep downloading each update manually and installing it to stay abreast of all the latest developments. It is much more taxing but not impossible.

c. Limited Functionality

While some bookies offer all the services on their websites and apps, this is not always the standard. You may find that you cannot access your favorite betting markets, preferred payment systems, live streams, and more when you are on the app. Sometimes, even the layout changes, as do the sections. But this all depends on the bookie as some optimize their apps fully to integrate what is on the desktop sites.

Should You Use a Betting App?

Considering the above considerations, you may think that going the app way is ineffective. However, you can always find a good app by:

Checking out its reviews on the app store,

Comparing its compatibility with your device model,

Gauging how much space it needs, and

Figuring out if the features in the app are sufficient to support your betting needs.

Will these issues go away? Sure! Not only are bookies looking for ways to optimize their apps to offer more functionality, but they are also launchingprogressive web applications. The latter work like apps, but you can access them using a link and without downloading any software. Not many bookies have embraced this form of application, but it will feature on more sites soon. So, the future is only set to be brighter and more lucrative for punters, bookies, developers, and all stakeholders in the thriving betting industry!

