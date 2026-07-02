3 more arrested in Maharashtra TET scam; paper to be held online from next year

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Mumbai: Three more accused have been arrested in the Maharashtra TET scam. The police have arrested three individuals, including Kapil Dahiya. The arrested individuals are Sonu Singh, Mithun Singh.

Amid the TET paper leak controversy, the Maharashtra Government has announced that the TET examination will be conducted online from next year. The move is aimed at making the examination process more secure and preventing paper leaks. The state government will also set up a committee to prepare a roadmap and oversee the implementation of the online examination system.

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Officials said the committee will work on the technical and administrative aspects of shifting the TET exam from the current offline format to an online mode. It will also suggest the steps needed to ensure that the new system is implemented smoothly across the state. The government believes the online format will improve transparency and strengthen the security of the examination process.

The announcement comes days after the TET examination was hit by an alleged paper leak, forcing authorities to postpone the exam scheduled for June 28. Following the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Panjabrao Ugale. He also directed School Education Minister Dada Bhuse and Director General of Police Sadanand Date to ensure strict action against those involved.

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The case came to light after Bhiwandi Police arrested three people from Bihar and Haryana who were allegedly found carrying copies of the original TET question paper. According to Thane Police, officers acted on a tip-off that some individuals were planning to sell the leaked question papers in the Kongaon area ahead of the examination.

During the operation, police detained the three accused and recovered mobile phones, debit cards, credit cards, cash, and four copies of the TET question paper. Officials from the Education Department later verified that the recovered papers were genuine and meant for the examination scheduled the following day.

Police have registered a case and said the SIT will investigate the entire network behind the alleged leak. Officials have also said that anyone found involved in the case will face strict legal action.

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