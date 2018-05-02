Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jan 28th, 2020

    3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar

    Mumbai/Nagpur : Nagpur, Chandrapur and Sindhudurg were allotted higher District Planning Committee Scheme funds to the tune of Rs 651 crore in 2019-20 by the then Maharashtra government after curtailing money of some of other districts, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday. To set right the situation, these three districts will see less allotment for the fiscal 2020-21, Pawar said here after chairing a DPC meeting of Nagpur division.

    Pawar said, “as per my thinking”, the funds for Nagpur were increased because then CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed from here, while it was done for Chandrapur due it being the home district of then finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. “As per the formula (for 2020-21), Nagpur will get Rs 299.52 crore as against Rs 525 crore last year. As per the formula, Nagpur should have got Rs 288 crore last year,” he said.

    Similarly, Chandrapur got Rs 375 crore last year against the ideal Rs 215 crore, while it would be allotted Rs 223 crore this year, he added. Sindhudurg, which got Rs 225 crore last year against the ideal Rs 113 crore, will receive Rs 118 crore worth of funds this year, Pawar informed.

    He said he would consult Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to see if the drop in funding for these districts can be set right in the next budget. “Special funds will be given to Gadchiroli, Washim, Osmanabad and Nandurbar as the per capita income of these districts is less,” he added.

    Wardha would also get Rs 95 crore to celebrate various functions as part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi..

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    मनपाचे नवे आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे रुजू
    मनपाचे नवे आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे रुजू
    …तर नाईलाजाने राज्य सरकार बरखास्त करावे लागेल; मुनगंटीवारांचा आघाडी सरकारला इशारा
    …तर नाईलाजाने राज्य सरकार बरखास्त करावे लागेल; मुनगंटीवारांचा आघाडी सरकारला इशारा
    Hindi News
    केंद्रीय संस्कृति और पर्यटन राज्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल ने किया ‘गांधी की अहिंसा दृष्टि’ पुस्तक का विमोचन
    केंद्रीय संस्कृति और पर्यटन राज्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल ने किया ‘गांधी की अहिंसा दृष्टि’ पुस्तक का विमोचन
    मानकापुर स्टेडियम पर 123 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च – सुनील केदार
    मानकापुर स्टेडियम पर 123 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च – सुनील केदार
    Trending News
    3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar
    3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar
    Nagpur Maha Metro opens first section of Aqua Line from Lokmannya Nagar to Sitabuldi
    Nagpur Maha Metro opens first section of Aqua Line from Lokmannya Nagar to Sitabuldi
    Featured News
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Video: अंततः मुंढे ने नागपुर मनपा का चार्ज संभाला
    Video: अंततः मुंढे ने नागपुर मनपा का चार्ज संभाला
    Trending In Nagpur
    मनपाचे नवे आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे रुजू
    मनपाचे नवे आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे रुजू
    Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary is conferred with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal
    Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary is conferred with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal
    Nandanvan (Rajiv Gandhi) ESR on Jan 29 & Kharbi ESR on Jan 31
    Nandanvan (Rajiv Gandhi) ESR on Jan 29 & Kharbi ESR on Jan 31
    24-hours Pench IV WTP shutdown replace a non-functional valve on jan 29
    24-hours Pench IV WTP shutdown replace a non-functional valve on jan 29
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    पर्यावरणाचे संतुलन राखण्‍यासाठी ‘’सिंगल युज प्‍लास्‍टिक’’ चा उपयोग टाळावा -पर्यावरण प्रेमी, श्री निलेश खांडेकर
    पर्यावरणाचे संतुलन राखण्‍यासाठी ‘’सिंगल युज प्‍लास्‍टिक’’ चा उपयोग टाळावा -पर्यावरण प्रेमी, श्री निलेश खांडेकर
    केंद्रीय संस्कृति और पर्यटन राज्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल ने किया ‘गांधी की अहिंसा दृष्टि’ पुस्तक का विमोचन
    केंद्रीय संस्कृति और पर्यटन राज्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल ने किया ‘गांधी की अहिंसा दृष्टि’ पुस्तक का विमोचन
    मानकापुर स्टेडियम पर 123 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च – सुनील केदार
    मानकापुर स्टेडियम पर 123 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च – सुनील केदार
    26 जनवरी पर रेलवे ने किए विभिन्न कार्यक्रम
    26 जनवरी पर रेलवे ने किए विभिन्न कार्यक्रम
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145